Jordanian shipments to Syria decrease by 31 percent in 9 months

(MENAFN) Jordanian shipments to Syria dropped by 31 percent in the initial nine months of this year, based on the Department of Statistics (DoS).



DoS's figures released that the amount of Jordanian shipment to Syria from the start of this year until the close of the previous three months totaled approximately JD35.6 million (USD50.2 million), compared to JD52.3 million (USD73.7 million) throughout the exact mentioned time in the previous year.



The amount of Jordanian brought ins from Syria surged throughout the initial nine months of the present year by 23.5 percent to become JD41.5 million (USD58.6 million), compared to JD33.6 million (USD47.5 million) throughout the exact mentioned time in the previous year.



Minister of Industry, Trade and Supply, Yarub Qudah, projected to revive shipments to Syria early following week.



Shipments from the Jaber-Naseeb crossing and the Jordanian-Syrian Free Zone are projected to start operating soon, awaiting the Syrian side to be prepared, Qudah noted.

