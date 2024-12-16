عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Non-hydrocarbon industry plays crucial role in NDS3

Non-hydrocarbon industry plays crucial role in NDS3


12/16/2024 3:40:05 AM

(MENAFN) Qatar's Economy has expanded by 1.7 percent, with hydrocarbon and non-hydrocarbon GDP increasing by 1.4 and 1.9 percent, respectively.

The Minister of Finance H E Ali bin Ahmed Al Kuwari revealed the major economic drivers and underlined vissions on incomes and spending figures, and sector appropriations amid others, in a press conference yesterday.

The Minister stated, “This is very important for us because we know that the most important element in the Third National Development Strategy (NDS3) of Qatar is diversification and to be a non hydrocarbon sector and reliance on other sectors like the knowledge base, health, education, industries and tourism.”

“If we look now to the economic growth for the first quarter and second quarter of this year, we will find out that the growth was 1.1 percent for the first half of the year, but we have noticed that the non hydrocarbon sector has led this increase with 2.2 percent,” Minister Al Kuwari reads.

MENAFN16122024000045016953ID1108996305


MENAFN

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search