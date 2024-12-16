Non-hydrocarbon industry plays crucial role in NDS3

(MENAFN) Qatar's has expanded by 1.7 percent, with hydrocarbon and non-hydrocarbon increasing by 1.4 and 1.9 percent, respectively.



The Minister of Finance H E Ali bin Ahmed Al Kuwari revealed the major economic drivers and underlined vissions on incomes and spending figures, and sector appropriations amid others, in a press conference yesterday.



The Minister stated, “This is very important for us because we know that the most important element in the Third National Development Strategy (NDS3) of Qatar is diversification and to be a non hydrocarbon sector and reliance on other sectors like the knowledge base, health, education, industries and tourism.”



“If we look now to the economic growth for the first quarter and second quarter of this year, we will find out that the growth was 1.1 percent for the first half of the year, but we have noticed that the non hydrocarbon sector has led this increase with 2.2 percent,” Minister Al Kuwari reads.



