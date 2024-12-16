Iran’s South Pars gas refineries operate at full capacity

(MENAFN) Iran’s South Pars Complex refineries are operating at full capacity, ensuring stable gas production during winter, with 585 million cubic meters per day (mcm/d) delivered to the national network, according to Gholamabbas Hosseini, the managing director of the complex. Total daily output from the complex’s 13 refineries stands at 613 mcm, with the majority being transferred to the national grid.



Refineries in Site 1 produce over 333 mcm per day, while those in Site 2 contribute more than 252 mcm daily, reflecting full operational capacity. Hosseini emphasized that innovative measures and the use of domestically produced equipment ensure uninterrupted gas production during the cold season.



Since the start of the Iranian calendar year (March 20) through late December, South Pars refineries have delivered over 143 billion cubic meters of refined natural gas to the national grid. Hosseini attributed this accomplishment to the complex’s workforce, who implemented innovative solutions and conducted high-quality maintenance operations.



Located in the Persian Gulf, the South Pars Gas Complex is Iran’s largest natural gas processing facility and a cornerstone of the nation’s efforts to meet increased winter energy demand.

