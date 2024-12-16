(MENAFN) Russians are attempting to encourage civilians that live in currently occupied lands with assurance of eliminating debt to banks if they inked contracts with the Russian invasion military. This was stated by the Center for National Resistance, Ukrinform declared.



"The invaders promise to write off loan debts if a debtor signs a contract with the Russian army. Therefore, the administrations reach out to such debtors and their family to recruit people and at least partially cover the mobilization plan in the temporarily occupied territories. The Russians even promise to write off loan debts to those whose close relative signs a contract," the report stated.



As the CNR stressed, the Kremlin always uses poverty produced by its violence to recruit civilians for the conflict continuing royal desires. nevertheless, the total of those ready to ink contracts with the Russian military in the occupied regions still critically low.



"The recruitment of the population in the occupied territories for the war against their Homeland stands in violation of international law, and everyone involved in the process will be held to account," the Center for National Resistance stresses.



MENAFN16122024000045016953ID1108995949