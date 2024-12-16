Khmeimim Air Base in Syria still function despite of Al-Assad government fall

(MENAFN) Russian located at Khmeimim Air Base in Syria’s Latakia province pursued to complete missions Sunday, in spite of the collapse of the Bashar Assad government.



With the Baath government’s fall, Russia pursued to move its from Damascus, Homs and other regions in Syria to the base.



Russian army vehicles were seen getting into the base and a cargo plane was noticed landing there as spy balloons gathered intelligence, helicopters were patrolling.



Airstrips, air defense systems and other crucial military gears are seen at the base.



Russia’s Foreign also announced a statement Sunday declaring that it had drawn off part of its diplomatic personnel from Syria through a special flight of the Russian Air Force from Hmeimim Air Base.



The flight to Moscow had some Russian ambassadors from Damascus, and also some from Belarus and North Korea, it noted. In addition to that the Russian Embassy in Damascus is still functioning.



