Three Blockbuster MMA Bouts Added To ONE 171: Qatar Scheduled For February

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Roberto Soldic returns to take on former lightweight contender Dagi Arslanaliev;

Bibiano Fernandes faces Kevin Belingon in fifth bout of historic rivalry;

Shamil Gasanov battles former two-division king Martin Nguyen

Doha, Qatar: ONE Championship, the world's largest martial arts organization, has added three more marquee bouts to ONE 171: Qatar that will take place at Lusail Sports Arena on February 20, 2025.

Fans interested in purchasing tickets of the event, presented by Visit Qatar, can click here .

Croatian sensation Roberto Soldic will make his highly anticipated return to the Circle to face Turkish knockout artist Dagi Arslanaliev, a former lightweight contender making his welterweight MMA debut.

In addition, former ONE Bantamweight MMA World Champions Bibiano Fernandes and Kevin Belingon will renew their epic feud in an unprecedented fifth MMA match. This will also be the last fight of Fernandes' storied career.

Plus, #3-ranked featherweight MMA contender Shamil Gasanov will square off against the #4-ranked featherweight MMA contender and former two-division titleholder Martin Nguyen.

ONE 171: Qatar will also feature two massive World Title bouts. ONE Bantamweight Kickboxing World Champion Jonathan Haggerty will defend his gold against #1-ranked bantamweight kickboxing contender Wei Rui, while ONE Strawweight MMA World Champion Joshua Pacio returns to face interim titleholder Jarred Brooks in a World Championship unification bout.

Chatri Sityodtong, Chairman and CEO of ONE Championship, stated:“We are headed back to Qatar for what will be one of the biggest fight cards of 2025. Three more incredible MMA matchups have been added, highlighted by the return of Roberto Soldic. He will take on a tough opponent in Dagi Arslanaliev in a pivotal welterweight clash. Fans will also get to witness the fifth showdown between Bibiano Fernandes and Kevin Belingon in what is one of the greatest rivalries in ONE Championship history, along with surging featherweight contender Shamil Gasanov versus former two-division World Champion Martin Nguyen. You don't want to miss ONE 171: Qatar at Lusail Sports Arena on February 20!”

Eng. Abdulaziz Ali Al-Mawlawi, Chief Executive Officer at Visit Qatar, stated: "We are happy to welcome ONE Championship back to Qatar for ONE 171. With Visit Qatar as the official presenting partner, this collaboration reinforces Qatar's strategic role as a hub for world-class sports and entertainment, highlighting our prominent position on the global stage."

Eng. Jassim Mohamed Al Khori, Chief Executive Officer of Media City Qatar, stated:“We're thrilled to partner again with ONE Championship for the highly anticipated ONE 171: Qatar on February 20, 2025, featuring two world title bouts. Our 2024 partnership drew nearly 20 million viewers across linear and digital broadcasts, showcasing the global appeal of such events and their potential to position Qatar as a hub for world-class content creation. We look forward to an even greater success this time.”

More blockbuster matchups for ONE 171: Qatar are expected to be announced at a later date.

ONE 171: Qatar

Lusail Sports Arena, Thursday, February 20, 2025

ONE Bantamweight Kickboxing World Championship

(C) Jonathan Haggerty vs. (1) Wei Rui

ONE Strawweight MMA World Championship

(C) Joshua Pacio vs. (IC) Jarred Brooks

Welterweight MMA

Roberto Soldic vs. Dagi Arslanaliev

Bantamweight MMA

Bibiano Fernandes vs. Kevin Belingon

Featherweight MMA

(3) Shamil Gasanov vs. (4) Martin Nguyen