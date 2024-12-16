Qatar’s economic development averages 4.1 percent for the next four years

(MENAFN) Minister of Finance H E Ali bin Ahmed Al Kuwari revealed Qatar’s overall plan for the economic year 2025 throughout a media summit, yesterday.



Addressing the forecast of average economic development volume for the upcoming four years, Minister Al Kuwari, stated “Concerning the expectations for the economic growth in the coming five years (2025-2029) we anticipate that in the year 2025 the growth will increase to 2.4 percent, in 2026 (5.2 percent); in 2027 (7.9 percent); in 2028 (3.5 percent). It will be in the range of 1.6 percent in the year 2029, so the average over the five years will be 4.1 percent. This is an excellent percentage.”



Minister of Finance also reflected the jump in the nation’s GDP development to 7.9 percent in 2027, from nearly 2.4 percent in the upcoming year is mostly because of the beginning of manufacture in the LNG extension plans, and its slow surge from 2026 until 2030 to record the aimed stages of QatarEnergy, clarifying that this slow surge is going to be surely reflected in the development of the GDP.

