Turkey plans to demolish PKK/YPG horror organization in Syria, anticipates US to reconsider its stance

(MENAFN) Turkish National Defense Yasar Guler repeated Sunday Turkey’s support to Syria, highlighting the demolishing of the PKK/YPG group as a main goal.



"Our primary issue in Syria is the dismantling of the PKK/YPG terrorist organization. We have expressed this to our American friends. We expect them to reassess their position," stated Guler, showing Turkey’s current talks with the US.



Guler pointed out to Turkey’s important advancement in the battle against in a talk at the Annual Evaluation Meeting conducted in Ankara, underscoring major counterterrorism accomplishments.



"With the operations we have carried out, we have neutralized 2,939 terrorists, including those in northern Iraq and Syria, since the beginning of this year," he noted. "Additionally, 99 terrorists have surrendered."



He further highlighted that Turkey’s present actions are highly distracting terrorist groups via constant and comprehensive attempts, swapping the "limited-targeted and time-bound" actions of the previous years.



Through unusual, unexpected, and fast finishing, Turkey has been capable to deactivate terrorists and disassemble significant infrastructure consumed by terrorist organizations, based on the minister.



"In Operation Claw-Lock, 1,136 terrorists were neutralized in key regions between Syria and Qandil, a significant area for the terrorist organization," Guler clarified.

