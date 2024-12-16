Bein's Asian Cup Coverage Lauded At Sports Business Awards 2024

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: beIN Group (beIN), the global sports and entertainment network, has been awarded in the prestigious 'Most Successful Sports Broadcast' category at the Sports Business Awards 2024.

The accolade highlights the exceptional efforts of beIN Sports, the group's flagship sports channel, in delivering world-class coverage of the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023.

The UK based Sports Business Awards, judged by a panel of influential Chief Executives of Governing Bodies, is designed to celebrate the influence of businesses within sport and recognise organisations, teams and individuals who excel in their roles.

This latest accolade adds to beIN's growing list of achievements in the media and entertainment industry.

As the official broadcaster of the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 in the MENA region, beIN Sports raised the bar in sports broadcasting with its comprehensive coverage, which included three dedicated linear channels, a free-to-air option, and all the action mirrored on beIN's OTT platform beIN Connect.

Fans across 21 countries had access to live broadcasts of all 51 matches in both Arabic and English, complemented by up to 16 hours of daily live studio programming.

Additionally, the network aired over 41 hours of archive content, showcasing classic finals, mini-matches, and goal compilations.

beIN MENA CEO Mohammad Al Subaie, said:“This recognition reflects our team's outstanding efforts in delivering coverage that truly connects with audiences. Our goal was to create a multi-platform experience that brought the tournament's excitement to millions of fans across the region, and we are proud to see these efforts acknowledged on a global stage.”

beIN's digital operations complemented its broadcast efforts, with a 24/7 social media strategy producing more than 6,000 pieces of content across platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, X, TikTok, and YouTube.

This content mix included native videos, stories, and original programming, ensuring fans stayed connected to the tournament's excitement.

The results were impressive, with cumulative linear viewership reaching 707.3 million-120% higher than the previous Asian Cup - and social media content generating 1.7 billion views, surpassing the performance of beIN's FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 campaign by 600 million.