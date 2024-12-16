SPD's Campaign Program Rules Out Taurus Missiles For Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Social Party (SPD) in Germany has ruled out any possibility of transferring Taurus long-range missiles to Ukraine in its election program.

This was reported by Deutsche Welle with reference to dpa, Ukrinform saw.

It is noted that in this way, the party fully shares the position of incumbent Chancellor Olaf Scholz on the issue.

In the campaign program for the Bundestag elections, the Social Democrats declare their support for Ukraine, while emphasizing that Germany "must not become a party to the conflict," therefore stressing that Taurus deliveries would be unacceptable.

At the same time, Scholz's party supports the future deployment of American long-range missiles on German soil, as well as the policy of bringing defense spending to at least two percent of gross domestic product. They will also advocate the introduction of a tax for the "ultra-wealthy", whose fortune is estimated at EUR 100 million and above, with a simultaneous easing of the tax burden on 95% of citizens and businesses, and also intend to introduce a speed limit on autobahns to a maximum of 130 kilometers per hour and increase the minimum hourly wage to EUR 15.

The SPD is ready to deliver on its previous commitments to continue deporting unwanted migrants.

The SPD plans to finalize the campaign program by Tuesday, December 17.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz penned a letter to the President of the Bundestag with a request to put the issue of confidence in the Chancellor to a vote on Monday, December 16.