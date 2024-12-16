Bitcoin increases beyond USD106,000 on strategic reserve hopes

(MENAFN)

The greatest and most popular cryptocurrency in the world, reached a high of USD106,533 and last traded up 3.2 percent to USD104,462. Slighter ether increased 1.5 percent to USD3,965.



"We're in blue sky territory here," stated Tony Sycamore, an expert at IG. "The next figure the market will be looking for is USD110,000. The pullback that a lot of people were waiting for just didn't happen, because now we've got this news.”



Investor outlook also received a kick from the insertion of MicroStrategy into the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 index that is going nearly to cause additional inflows for the software company turned bitcoin purchaser.



Bitcoin as well as crypto have been thrown into the attention as investors fear the following Trump government will help in a pleasanter regulatory environment, enhancing outlook over the substitute currency.



Bitcoin increased 192 percentfor the year. "We're gonna do something great with crypto because we don't want China or anybody else - not just China but others are embracing it - and we want to be the head," Trump informed a news agency, late past week.



When inquired if he seeks to form a crypto reserve similar to oil reserves, Trump answered "Yeah, I think so." Governments all over the world possessed 2.2 percent of bitcoin's overall supply as of July, based on figure issuer CoinGecko, with the United States holding nearly 200,000 bitcoins worth over USD20 billion at present stages.

