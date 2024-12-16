12 Die Of Carbon Monoxide Poisoning In Georgia

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Tbilisi: Twelve people have died of carbon monoxide poisoning in what appeared to be an accident at a ski station in Georgia, said on Monday.

The bodies of 11 foreigners and one Georgian national were found in a sleeping area above a restaurant at the ski station of Gudauri, in the north of the Caucasus country, police said, adding that "preliminary tests do not indicate any trace of violence on the bodies".