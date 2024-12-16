عربي


12 Die Of Carbon Monoxide Poisoning In Georgia

12/16/2024 3:02:36 AM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Tbilisi: Twelve people have died of carbon monoxide poisoning in what appeared to be an accident at a ski station in Georgia, Police said on Monday.

The bodies of 11 foreigners and one Georgian national were found in a sleeping area above a restaurant at the ski station of Gudauri, in the north of the Caucasus country, police said, adding that "preliminary tests do not indicate any trace of violence on the bodies".

MENAFN16122024000063011010ID1108996199


The Peninsula

