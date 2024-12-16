Students Faint At Jaipur Coaching Centre, Municipal Corporation Committee To Probe

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, Dec 16 (IANS) The Municipal Corporation Committee will investigate the incident of students fainting at Utkarsh Coaching in Jaipur, said officials on Monday, adding that the team will soon visit the spot.

A few students fainted on Sunday evening during classes on the second floor of Utkarsh Coaching in Mahesh Nagar, Jaipur due to a foul odour emanating from the sewerage line. The coaching institute management immediately called a 108 ambulance. Unconscious students were carried out by their peers and taken to a nearby private hospital for treatment.

ACP Sodalala Yogesh Chaudhary stated that five female students, whose health deteriorated during the incident, were admitted to SMS Hospital and later discharged the same night. However, two other students remain hospitalised at CK Birla Hospital.

Late Sunday night, Nirmal Chaudhary, along with his supporters, arrived at the coaching institute. Tensions escalated, leading to a clash between student leaders and the police. Several students were detained. Following the clash, Chaudhary, along with 20 other students and supporters, staged a dharna in front of the coaching centre, which lasted throughout the night.

On Monday morning at the protest site in Mahesh Nagar, student leaders demanded the immediate sealing of Utkarsh Coaching and an investigation into whether coaching institutes across the state comply with regulations.

Student leader Vikas Vidhuri stated, "We have been sitting on a dharna since last night. Coaching institutes are not operating in accordance with JDA-Municipal Corporation rules. Utkarsh Coaching should be sealed, and all institutes must be inspected to ensure compliance with standards. Action must be taken against those found guilty."

Rajasthan University's outgoing student union president Nirmal Chaudhary added, "When I received the information about the students' deteriorating condition, I arrived within ten minutes. I witnessed the police acting as a shield for the coaching mafia. Students were sent to different hospitals, and we were not informed about their locations. Therefore, we protested throughout the night, demanding strict action against the coaching center. It must be sealed immediately," he added.

Earlier, a doctor from a private hospital confirmed that seven students were brought in with symptoms of suffocation and respiratory distress. "The affected students reported coughing and breathlessness but are now in stable condition," the doctor said. Authorities have ruled out food poisoning as the cause, but the exact source of the gas leak is yet to be determined.