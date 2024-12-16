Qatar denounces Israel’s approval of plan to expand settlements in occupied Golan Heights

(MENAFN) The State of Qatar has condemned the Israeli government's approval of a plan to expand settlements in the occupied Golan Heights. Qatar labeled this action as a continuation of Israel's ongoing on Syrian territories, calling it a blatant violation of international law. The of Foreign Affairs issued a statement on Sunday emphasizing that this settlement expansion represents a dangerous escalation of Israeli activities in the region, further infringing upon Syria’s and territorial integrity.



In the statement, Qatar urged the international community to fulfill its legal and moral obligations by pressuring Israel to cease its attacks on Syrian lands. The country called for collective action to ensure that Israel adheres to international resolutions and faces accountability for its actions. Qatar also stressed the importance of standing in solidarity against Israel’s expansionist plans, which are seen as undermining the stability and peace of the region.



Qatar reiterated its unwavering support for Syria's sovereignty and independence, underlining the country's commitment to defending Syria’s territorial integrity. The State of Qatar also reaffirmed its support for all regional and international efforts aimed at bringing peace, security, and stability to Syria. The statement emphasized the importance of addressing the aspirations of the Syrian people and working toward a resolution that respects their rights and future.



In addition, Qatar’s condemnation reflects its broader foreign policy, which advocates for upholding international law and ensuring the protection of regional sovereignty. The nation continues to support initiatives that promote peaceful conflict resolution and work towards lasting stability in the Middle East. By voicing its opposition to Israel's actions, Qatar stands firm in its dedication to international norms and the rights of nations to maintain their territorial integrity.

