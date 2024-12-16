Jamie Foxx wounded following being struck with glass in restaurant in Beverly Hills, California

(MENAFN) artiste Jamie Foxx has been wounded following being hit in the mouth with a glass - as reports think he was engaged in a "physical altercation" while partying his birthday.



A deputy for Foxx declared that the 57 years old "had to get stitches and is recovering" following the fight at the Mr Chow restaurant in Beverly Hills, California.



They said to Sky News' US partner network NBC News that an individual at another table "threw a glass that hit him in the mouth" and the conflict is currently in "law enforcement's hands".



It comes as Beverly Hills Police Department (BHPD) announced they had a call following 10 PM local time on Friday about a "possible assault with a deadly weapon" at the restaurant.



Police went to the restaurant and noticed that the report was "unfounded" and that instead the conflict involved a "physical altercation between parties".



MENAFN16122024000045016953ID1108996194