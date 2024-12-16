EU Says Sending Envoy To Talk To Syria's New Leaders
Date
12/16/2024 3:02:35 AM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
AFP
Brussels, Belgium: EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said Monday the bloc's envoy to Syria was going to Damascus to talk to the new Islamist-led leadership, as Western powers stepped up engagement after the ouster of Bashar al-Assad.
"Our top diplomat in Syria will go to Damascus today. We'll have the contacts there," Kallas told journalists ahead of a meeting of EU foreign ministers.
MENAFN16122024000063011010ID1108996197
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.