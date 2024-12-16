عربي


EU Says Sending Envoy To Talk To Syria's New Leaders

12/16/2024 3:02:35 AM

Brussels, Belgium: EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said Monday the bloc's envoy to Syria was going to Damascus to talk to the new Islamist-led leadership, as Western powers stepped up engagement after the ouster of Bashar al-Assad.

"Our top diplomat in Syria will go to Damascus today. We'll have the contacts there," Kallas told journalists ahead of a meeting of EU foreign ministers.

