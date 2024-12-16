Gujarat Woman Plots Her Husband's Murder After 4 Days Of Marriage. Here's Why

(MENAFN- Live Mint) A man was allegedly kidnapped and killed in Gujarat's Gandhinagar only four days after marrying Payal, a woman who was in love with her cousin, according to the police.

According to a report by India Today, the victim, identified as Bhavik, was from Ahmedabad. The report further stated that Payal plotted the murder of her husband along with her cousin, identified as Kalpes, who she loved before marriage.

According to the eyewitnesses, a man riding the bike was kidnapped by three men who hit the two-wheeler with their SUV from the rear, resulting in his fall. They then kidnapped him.

Based on information provided by Payal, the police tracked down and arrested the three accused individuals for questioning. During interrogation, Kalpesh confessed that he, along with two accomplices, had kidnapped Bhavik and strangled him to death inside his SUV. They later disposed of the body in the nearby Narmada Canal, India Today reported.

The police investigation revealed that Payal had called Bhavik to check his exact location while he was on his way to her parents' home. She then shared his location with Kalpesh, her cousin, with whom she was in love. Payal confessed to the police that, although her parents had married her off to Bhavik, she still loved Kalpesh and had planned to kill her husband in order to be with him.

As a result, Payal was taken into custody, and three men involved in the crime were arrested. The police have filed a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) for murder, conspiracy to commit murder, and kidnapping.