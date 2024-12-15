VTC Launches Second Phase Of Dual Vocational Training Programme In Germany

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Vocational Training Corporation (VTC), in collaboration with German International Cooperation, launched on Sunday the second phase of its dual vocational training programme in Germany.

This new phase follows the success of the first phase, which included three specialisations: electrical technician/renewable energy, bakery, and electric/hybrid vehicle maintenance, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

The second phase introduces 11 new training programmes aimed at broadening opportunities for young Jordanians, including: general electrician, car maintenance technician, refrigeration technology electrician, metal industries technician, health systems installation and maintenance technician, heating and air conditioning technician, carpenter, audiology technician, optics technician, dental technician, textile cleaning machine operator, baker, and pastry chef/confectioner.

As part of the programme, proficiency in the German language at level A2 is a prerequisite, the VTC said, noting that the preparatory phase includes a five-month German language course up to level B1, delivered by accredited institutions, as well as career guidance sessions to prepare participants for careers in the skilled trades sector to be held in Jordan.

Eligibility criteria for applicants include being a Jordanian citizen aged 18 to 34, holding at least a Grade 11 diploma, having a minimum of A2-level proficiency in German, and committing to a 3.5-year vocational training programme in Germany.

The vocational training phase in Germany offers participants the opportunity to train at accredited vocational centres and gain hands-on experience with German private-sector companies.

The programme follows Germany's renowned vocational training system and provides participants with a monthly stipend of at least 934 euros, health insurance throughout the duration of training, and an annual increase in stipend.

To be eligible for the German phase, applicants must successfully complete the B1-level German language course, pass the necessary language exams, obtain an accredited B1 certificate, and secure a training position with a German company following interviews with employers.

VTC Director-General Ahmad Gharaibeh stressed that the project, funded by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development, is designed to provide young Jordanians with vocational training that leads to stable employment.

The programme is part of the Partnerships for Development project on labour migration (PAM), which is implemented by German International Cooperation on behalf of the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development. It is carried out in partnership with the German Federation of Skilled Trades and the VTC.

For more details and inquiries, the VTC invited interested individuals to contact the VTC's hotline at 0799958106 or to register via