SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 15, 2024

The Seoul Metropolitan announced on December 9 that it will operate its largest-ever space for Seoul-based startups at CES 2025, the world's largest consumer and ICT trade show. The event will run from January 7 to 10, 2025, in Las Vegas, showcasing cutting-edge technologies from emerging companies worldwide.

Seoul to Host 1,040m2 'Seoul Pavilion' at CES 2025:“Advancing Global Success for Seoul Startups”

The "Seoul Pavilion," covering 1,040m2 at Eureka Park, CES's startup-focused exhibition zone, represents a 50% expansion from last year. It will feature more startups and award-winning companies than ever before, underscoring Seoul's growing presence in the global tech ecosystem since its debut at CES 2020.

The pavilion will spotlight Seoul-based AI, lifestyle, and healthcare startups, offering opportunities for investor matching, on-site competitions, and promotional events. Participating companies will receive comprehensive operational support, including booth setup, innovation award consulting, buyer matchmaking, on-site IR presentations, and media promotion.

This year, 104 startups from 16 organizations, including three key Seoul districts (Gangnam, Geumcheon, and Gwanak), five startup support agencies (Seoul Business Agency, Seoul Biohub, and Seoul AI Hub), and eight major universities such as Yonsei, Chung-Ang, and Sogang, will participate.

Each startup will be matched with a student supporter from these universities, with 103 highly skilled students offering on-site exhibition assistance, business meeting support, and event management help.

A record 21 participating startups have already secured CES 2025 Innovation Awards, presented annually by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA) to recognize technological innovation and product excellence. Notable awardees include Leadpoint System, Apollon, GenGenAI, Otiton Medical, and STUDIO LAB.

To prepare for CES 2025, the Seoul Business Agency held a launch ceremony on November 29 at Sogang University, gathering representatives from participating companies and support organizations. The event included networking sessions, exhibition support briefings, and IT business workshops. Participating startups were paired with student supporters, beginning months of collaborative planning.

Hyun-woo Kim, CEO of the Seoul Business Agency, emphasized, "CES 2025 will be a crucial platform to showcase Seoul's advanced technologies and thriving startup ecosystem. We are committed to supporting our startups, helping them expand into global markets and achieve lasting success."

The Seoul Pavilion aims to strengthen the city's role as a global tech hub by fostering cross-border partnerships and expanding international market access for its innovative startups.

