Mayor Stefany Peñalba Of Arraiján Chose A Thrifty Weekday This Monday For Their Christmas Parade

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) Following the of criticism generated by the date chosen by the Municipality of Arraiján to hold the Christmas parade, the authorities are defending themselves by stating that the decision seeks to reduce costs. Mayor Stefany Peñalba said that the companies that participated in the Panama City Hall parade also offered to do so in the western part of the country, but in order for the activity to be free it had to take place the following day, which is why Monday, December 16 was chosen. According to Peñalba, waiting until next weekend would cost millions of dollars and would limit the participation of important companies, which would be unfair to the people of Arraijan. The inter-municipal work we are doing with Mayor Mayer has allowed us to have the brands or floats that were presented on Sunday, also on Monday,” she said.

Panama Mayor Mayer Mizrachi supported Peñalba, saying that the decision was intended to take advantage of the floats that will participate in the capital's parade. “The Arraiján Mayor's Office, like us, saved unnecessary hiring for a parade and used an existing resource by working with the Mayor's Office of Panama,” he said. Mizrachi explained that the participating companies will also benefit from this decision, meaning that both parties will obtain benefits at no cost. Responding to questions from society about the traffic that such an activity could cause, the official said that they are evaluating other routes for the parade. The new parade route through the Arraiján capital will be announced. The event will feature the participation of 14 musical bands and 5 floats. The parade called“Christmas in the New City” will take place Monday, December 16th starting at 7:00 p.m.