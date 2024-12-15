Turkish Embassy in Damascus announces resumption of operations after 12 years

(MENAFN) The Turkish flag was raised at Türkiye's embassy in Damascus on Saturday, marking the resumption of operations after a hiatus of 12 years. The embassy had suspended its activities in 2012 due to the escalating conflict in Syria, which followed the regime's violent crackdown on protesters. Burhan Koroglu, Türkiye's ambassador to Mauritania, was appointed as the acting charge d’affaires for the newly reopened mission, with Turkish Foreign Hakan Fidan formally assigning him to the role on Thursday.



The embassy, located near Rawda Square in Damascus, had initially continued some operations after the 2011 protests but officially ceased all activities on March 26, 2012, when embassy staff and their families returned to Türkiye. The reopening of the embassy reflects a shift in Türkiye's approach to Syria, following recent developments in the region. Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz expressed his joy about the reopening, sharing a photograph of the embassy and the flag-raising ceremony on X (formerly Twitter).



In addition to the Damascus embassy, the Syrian Consulate General in Istanbul has remained operational throughout the past decade, continuing its services despite the complex political situation. The resumption of diplomatic relations between Türkiye and Syria represents a significant step in rebuilding ties after years of estrangement due to the Syrian civil war and the geopolitical dynamics surrounding it.



The reopening of the embassy highlights Türkiye's ongoing engagement in the Middle East, especially in light of recent changes in regional alliances and political shifts. The embassy's reopening is expected to play a role in strengthening bilateral relations and facilitating diplomatic and consular services between the two countries.

