Israeli warplanes launch deadly raid on house in Jabalia

(MENAFN) Israeli warplanes launched a deadly raid on a house in Jabalia, northern Gaza, at midnight Friday/Saturday, killing and injuring several Palestinians. The attack targeted a residence in Jabalia al-Balad, resulting in multiple fatalities and injuries. The Israeli military also issued new evacuation orders for areas southeast of Jabalia.



Additionally, Israeli hit various neighborhoods in Gaza City, while artillery shelling targeted Beit Lahia in northern Gaza. Earlier, four Palestinians were killed and eight others wounded in another bombing of a house and a gathering in Gaza City. Israeli forces also bombed a house in the Al-Zaytoun neighborhood, southeast of the city, resulting in three deaths and five injuries. Shelling in the Al-Sabra neighborhood south of Gaza City left one Palestinian dead and three others injured. In another incident, Israeli forces set fire to an ambulance outside the Martyr Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza, following a previous attack on the same vehicle. They also burned a house next to the hospital.



In the central Gaza Strip, Israeli tanks shelled areas north of the Nuseirat refugee camp. Meanwhile, residential buildings in the Al-Geneina neighborhood east of Rafah were demolished. Heavy rains and stormy winds caused widespread damage, flooding and uprooting tents in refugee areas, particularly near the Gaza Strip’s coastline.

