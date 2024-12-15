Iran, Turkey discuss expanding trade through preferential agreement, border collaboration

(MENAFN) Iran’s Minister of Industry, Mining, and Trade, Mohammad Atabak, has underscored that improving commerce between Iran and Turkey necessitates the creation of a preferential trade agreement and the elimination of tariff barriers.



In a discussion with Turkish Trade Minister Omer Bolat and his team on Wednesday, Atabak highlighted that the trade potential between Tehran and Ankara exceeds the current trade volume.



He emphasized that the execution of mutual agreements, the revival of preferential trade, and the enhancement of exchanges would form the basis for expanding bilateral trade, as reported by IRNA.



Atabak remarked that the economic ties between Iran and Turkey, supported by strong cultural and historical connections, should lead to a greater volume of trade.



The Iranian official expressed confidence in the advancement of the joint cooperation framework between the two nations, describing it as an essential step for promoting trade between their capitals. He mentioned that the first phase of this collaboration, in accordance with the agreements of the Joint Economic Committee, would substantially improve trade relations.



In response to Bolat’s inquiry regarding border crossings, Atabak pointed out that the Iranian government is developing a detailed plan to enhance operations and extend the working hours at border crossings and transit routes.

MENAFN15122024000045016755ID1108994283