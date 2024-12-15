(MENAFN) President-elect Donald has stated that the US will not cut off all aid to Ukraine as part of any potential peace negotiations with Russia. In an interview with Time magazine, which named him 2024's Person of the Year, Trump emphasized that a successful agreement cannot be reached if Ukraine is abandoned. Despite this, he declined to share specific details of his peace plan, explaining that revealing too much could undermine its effectiveness as a negotiator.



Trump criticized the escalation of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, claiming it wouldn't have intensified if he had remained in office, and expressed concern over the growing number of casualties on both sides. He also referred to the ongoing situation as "crazy," as the US continues to provide Ukraine with military, economic, and intelligence support. Despite Moscow's objections, including recent military aid and loans sent to Ukraine by the US, Trump remains firm in his stance on supporting Ukraine while seeking a resolution.

