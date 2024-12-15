Poland declares it won’t deploy troops in Ukraine

(MENAFN) Poland's Prime Donald Tusk has stated that the country has no plans to deploy to Ukraine, amid growing speculation about potential peacekeeping missions following a ceasefire. During a press conference with French President Emmanuel Macron, Tusk emphasized that decisions about Polish troop involvement would be made solely in Warsaw and clarified that no such actions are planned for now.



The comments come after reports suggesting that France and the UK were considering sending troops to Ukraine to monitor a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine, should peace talks take place. However, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has ruled out sending German troops without a concrete ceasefire. Tusk and Macron discussed the issue but both leaders agreed that it’s ultimately up to Ukrainians to decide when peace negotiations should begin.



A report from Polish media indicated that Macron visited Warsaw to discuss the possibility of sending a 40,000-strong international peacekeeping force. Russia, however, has repeatedly rejected the idea of a ceasefire without conditions, insisting on its military objectives being fully met before any settlement can occur.

