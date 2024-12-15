US releases another recent ultimatum to Maduro

(MENAFN) A senior US has rejected Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro's claim of victory in the disputed July election and called on him to step down, recognizing his rival Edmundo González as the true winner. Francisco Palmieri, head of the Venezuelan Affairs Unit at the US Embassy in Colombia, warned that if Maduro does not accept the opposition's victory by January 10, there will be further sanctions and worsening internal and international consequences for Venezuela. The opposition and many Western countries have accused Maduro of rigging the election, while Russia and China have supported the official results declaring him the winner.



Palmieri stated that Maduro’s refusal to concede would deepen Venezuela’s economic crisis and increase public frustration. He emphasized that the US would continue to impose sanctions on Maduro’s associates. González, who fled to Spain after facing multiple charges in Venezuela, has vowed to return by January 10 to take office as president.

