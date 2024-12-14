Aqaba Meeting Underlines Arab Support For Syria's Political Transition, Sovereignty, Territorial Unity

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Arab Contact Group on Syria convened on Saturday in Aqaba to discuss the latest developments in the Syrian crisis and outline steps towards a peaceful resolution.

The committee, which included representatives from Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Lebanon, Egypt, and the Arab League Secretary-General, was joined by the foreign ministers of the UAE, Bahrain (the current chair of the Arab Summit), and Qatar.

The meeting was held at the invitation of Deputy Prime and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, under the framework of Arab League 8914, as reported by the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

The discussions focused on supporting a Syrian-led political transition in line with UN Security Council Resolution 2254, including the establishment of a transitional governing body, the drafting of a new constitution, and the holding of free elections within a defined timeline.

The committee reiterated its solidarity with the Syrian people, stressing their right to determine their future. It also stressed the importance of an inclusive national dialogue that includes all political and social groups, particularly women and youth.

The participants called for a boosted role for the UN in Syria's transition, urging the UN Secretary-General to allocate necessary resources to the UN envoy to Syria and establish a mission to oversee the process.

The committee also emphasised the need for an immediate cessation of all military operations and the protection of the rights of all Syrians, without discrimination.

It also called for guarantees of justice, equality, and the preservation of Syria's state institutions to prevent chaos and ensure their ability to serve the people, calling for the establishment of a strong and effective police force to protect citizens and public property.

The committee also reiterated its commitment to Syria's territorial integrity, sovereignty, and unity, alongside the critical need for humanitarian assistance and the conditions necessary for the voluntary return of Syrian refugees, with the support of international organisations.

The participants also condemned Israel's incursions into Syria's buffer zone, including areas such as Mount Hermon, Quneitra, and rural Damascus, describing these actions as clear violations of international law and the 1974 Syria-Israel Disengagement Agreement.

The committee also called for the immediate withdrawal of Israeli forces from these areas and condemned Israeli airstrikes targeting various locations in Syria.

It also reiterated that the Golan Heights remains occupied Syrian land and urged the international community to work toward ending this occupation, calling on the UN Security Council to take necessary measures to prevent further violations.

Stressing that Syria's security is vital for regional peace, the committee pledged to support the country's reconstruction as a unified, terrorism-free state.

Participants also agreed to present their findings to the Arab League Council and cooperate with international partners to build consensus in support of Syria's recovery and stability.