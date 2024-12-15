(MENAFN) Secretary-General Mark Rutte has called on European members of the alliance to reduce social welfare spending and redirect a portion of their to military expenditures, arguing that strengthening defenses is crucial for preserving safety and freedom. Speaking at a Carnegie Endowment event in Brussels, Rutte acknowledged that increasing defense spending would mean less funding for other priorities but emphasized that a small fraction of social security funds should be reallocated to bolster military strength.



Rutte stressed that while NATO members have increased defense spending in recent years, it is still insufficient compared to Cold War levels, especially in light of the alleged threat from Russia. He argued that military investments are essential for future security, with no prosperity, schools, or businesses possible without it. He also urged individuals to push governments to prioritize security and for financial institutions to invest in the defense sector, calling such investments critical for national security.



This call follows earlier U.S. pressure in 2014 for NATO countries to allocate 2% of their GDP to defense. However, as Western military stockpiles are depleted and production struggles to keep up, Russia's military industry has remained robust, continuing to supply troops effectively despite sanctions.

