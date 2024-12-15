Massive Fire Breaks Out In Furniture Warehouse In Sahab

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 15 (Petra) -- A fire broke out on Sunday in a warehouse storing furniture and hotel supplies in the Sahab area of Amman, engulfing an area of 5,000 square meters. The blaze, fueled by highly flammable materials, posed a significant risk to nearby residential buildings.Specialized firefighting teams from the East Amman Civil Defense Directorate, supported by teams from Central and West Amman, forces, gendarmerie units, and the Greater Amman Municipality, managed to contain and extinguish the fire.A spokesperson for the Public Security Directorate confirmed that the operation was carried out with high professionalism, preventing the fire from spreading to adjacent properties. The response involved a large number of firefighters, operational vehicles, and water tankers provided by the Greater Amman Municipality.No injuries or fatalities were reported. Authorities have opened an investigation to determine the cause of the fire.