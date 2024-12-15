Kolte-Patil Developers Makes Its Landmark Debut in Navi Mumbai with Premium Redevelopment Project ‘La Vita’

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, December 13, 2024: Kolte-Patil Developers Limited (KPDL), a trusted real estate developer with a strong presence across Pune, Mumbai, and Bengaluru, announced its foray into the Navi Mumbai market with the launch of mixed-use development project ‘La Vita’ in the heart of sector 2, Vashi. Blending spacious residences with prime retail spaces, ‘La Vita’ is crafted to transform the experience of urban living and commerce. The project spans over one-acre land parcel featuring spacious 2BHK apartments offering one of the largest configurations available in Vashi and prime retail spaces. The project has an expected Gross Development Value (GDV) of Rs. 300 crore.

Centered around the theme 'Design to Inspire Life,' the project blends modern living with thoughtful design. With an east-west orientation, it maximizes natural light and ventilation, while its elevated position offers sweeping sea-shore and hill views. Retail spaces within the project provide convenience for residents, while a suite of premium amenities fosters relaxation, recreation, and community engagement. Highlights include a fully-equipped clubhouse, an amphitheater for gatherings, a versatile play court, a barbecue pavilion with alfresco dining areas, and a dedicated jogging track. Additional features include a senior citizen zone, landscaped party lawns, a children’s play area, a state-of-the-art gymnasium, and a professional society management office.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Atul Bohra, Group CEO, Kolte-Patil Developers Ltd., said, "We are delighted to announce our entry into Navi Mumbai with this landmark redevelopment project in Vashi. This launch represents a significant milestone for our MMR portfolio, marking the start of an exciting journey in this high-potential micro-market. Vashi is a thriving residential and commercial hub with excellent infrastructure, seamless connectivity, and immense growth potential. At Kolte-Patil Developers, we aim to create a community that reflects our commitment to inspire better living."

Vashi, a well-planned node in Navi Mumbai, serves as a gateway to the Mumbai and Thane regions. The area is well-connected through the Harbour and Trans-Harbour lines, Atal Setu (Mumbai Trans Harbour Link), Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, and the upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport, further boosting its appeal. With robust infrastructure, urban amenities, healthcare facilities, and efficient public transport, Vashi has evolved into a self-sustained hub. Its strategic location and the presence of major commercial and industrial zones make it a preferred destination for homebuyers and investors alike.





