ABC news to pay USD15 million to trump library in defamation settlement

(MENAFN) ABC News has approved to pay USD15 million to Donald Trump’s presidential library to arrange a defamation lawsuit over journalist George Stephanopoulos’ false claim made on-air that the president-elect was found civilly responsible for the rape of author E. Jean Carroll.



As part of the settlement announced Saturday, ABC News published an editor's comment on its website expressing remorse for Stephanopoulos' remarks during a March 10 segment on his "This Week" program. The network will also pay USD1 million in fees to Trump's attorney, Alejandro Brito, and his law company.



The settlement deal portrays ABC's presidential library payment as a "charitable contribution," with the funds designated for a non-profit organization to be founded in conjunction with the yet-to-be completed library.



“We are pleased that the parties have reached an agreement to dismiss the lawsuit on the terms in the court filing,” ABC News representative Jeannie Kedas announced. A Trump deputy refused to comment.



