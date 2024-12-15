German transport companies stress role of Syrian workers in maintaining critical services

(MENAFN) Germany's public sector has entered the national debate on whether Syrian refugees should return to their homeland after the Assad regime is ousted. Industry leaders, like their counterparts in other sectors, have highlighted the indispensable role Syrian workers play in maintaining critical services. The head of the German Transport Association (VDV), Ingo Wortmann, stressed the importance of Syrian employees in keeping the country’s trains and buses running efficiently.



Wortmann revealed that approximately 2,000 Syrians are currently employed as drivers in public transport across Germany. Their contribution, he said, is essential in addressing the sector’s persistent labor shortages. He warned that the departure of these workers would deepen the staffing crisis, disrupting services and impacting the overall functionality of public transport.



Responding to calls from Jens Spahn, a prominent Christian Democratic Union (CDU) politician, to send Syrians back once the Assad regime falls, Wortmann dismissed such suggestions as political posturing. He criticized these demands as lacking practical consideration and serving purely as propaganda, arguing that such policies would hurt Germany’s economic and operational interests.



Wortmann emphasized that retaining willing and capable workers is crucial for the country’s economic stability and development. "We are harming Germany as a business location if people who want to work here cannot stay with us," he stated, underscoring the broader implications of losing skilled workers to political rhetoric.

