Remigration becomes controversial policy advocating for return of migrants to their countries of origin

(MENAFN) Remigration, a controversial policy advocating for the return of migrants to their countries of origin, is gaining traction in European politics. Figures like Martin Sellner and parties such as Germany's Alternative for Germany (AfD) and Austria's Freedom Party (FPÖ) are pushing for this policy to preserve ethnocultural cohesion by reversing migration flows.



In November 2024, the Bavarian AfD party adopted a "Resolution for Remigration," calling for the return of migrants, especially those deemed poorly integrated, to their home countries. This move has sparked significant debate and criticism from many political figures who view the policy as discriminatory. Herbert Kickl, leader of the FPÖ, also supports remigration, seeing it as a solution to address immigration challenges and protect national identity. Martin Sellner, an Austrian political activist and key figure in the Identitarian movement, has made remigration a central issue. In his 2024 book Remigration: A Proposal, Sellner outlines strategies for the return of migrants he believes are culturally and economically non-assimilable. He distinguishes remigration from inhumane policies and calls for a structured approach to reverse what he terms "replacement migration" that has been ongoing in Europe for years.



Sellner’s ideas have shaped political discourse, influencing the AfD’s resolution. In an interview, Sellner discusses his views on remigration, its practical implementation, and its potential societal effects. Sellner advocates for remigration policies based on voluntariness and gradual implementation, aiming to reverse the migration factors by incentivizing emigration and removing those encouraging harmful immigration. To minimize social instability, he suggests that the process be conducted in phases, with ultimatums when needed, and that European coalitions be formed to avoid international backlash.



Regarding the economic impact of reducing migrant populations, Sellner argues that non-European immigration, particularly from North Africa and Arab nations, has often exacerbated labor shortages and increased the burden on healthcare and education systems. He claims that remigration would alleviate these pressures and that the long-term solution lies in fostering domestic labor forces and implementing family policies, similar to strategies in Japan and South Korea. Sellner points to historical examples, such as the population exchange between Greece and Turkey, as well as mass repatriations of Afghans from Pakistan, to support his arguments. These examples demonstrate that migration is not always a one-way process and that mass remigrations have historically followed large-scale migrations. Sellner advocates for open discussions about the challenges and implications of such policies.

MENAFN15122024000045015687ID1108994495