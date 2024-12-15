Orban talks to Putin following Trump meeting

(MENAFN) Hungarian Prime Viktor Orban held a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir on Wednesday, focusing on several key topics, including the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. Earlier in the week, Orban met with US President-elect Donald and his inner circle. The initial part of the call concentrated on trade and energy cooperation, followed by a discussion on the Ukraine conflict. Orban expressed his desire to contribute to efforts for resolving the crisis. He has consistently opposed the Western approach to the war, rejecting military support for Ukraine and instead advocating for diplomatic mediation between the parties involved.



Orban, who has been outspoken about his stance, called the current period the “most dangerous weeks” of the conflict, emphasizing Hungary's efforts to promote ceasefire and peace talks. The phone call with Putin lasted about an hour, according to Orban’s social media post. The Kremlin later stated that Putin discussed the situation in Ukraine, criticizing the Ukrainian government for obstructing peaceful resolutions. The two leaders also addressed the tense situation in the Middle East, particularly in Syria, where recent militant offensives led to the overthrow of Bashar al-Assad's government. Russia has granted asylum to Assad and his family for humanitarian reasons.



When asked whether Orban had conveyed any messages from Trump to Putin, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed that no such messages were delivered. Orban had visited Trump’s residence in Florida on Monday, where the discussions included Elon Musk and US Congressman Michael Waltz. Orban has been a strong critic of Western policies aimed at isolating countries like Russia and China, arguing that such strategies escalate tensions and lead to negative outcomes. He also emphasized in a recent speech that the era of liberal ideologies is over and that Hungary seeks to bridge the East and West in a changing global landscape.

