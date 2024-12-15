Saudi Arabia Hosts Forbes Middle East Women's Summit 2024

(MENAFN- Asdaf News) Riyadh – Asdaf News:

The second edition of Forbes Middle East's Women's Summit will take place on December 18-19, 2024, in Riyadh, highlighting the achievements of women. This event will bring together prominent leaders and influential figures from across the region and the world, celebrating success across diverse sectors and fostering dialogue, collaboration, and empowerment.

The summit will showcase inspiring discussions and panels, featuring a distinguished group of prominent figures. Confirmed speakers include H.R.H. Princess Lamia Bint Majed Saud Al Saud, Secretary General and member of the Board of Trustees at Alwaleed Philanthropies; H.H. Princess Prof. Mashael Bint Mohammed Al Saud, Senior Earth Scientist and Chairwoman of the Celiac Association Board of Directors (KSA); H.H. Princess Doaa Bint Mohammed, CEO of the Al Mahra Education Company and Former Supreme President of the Arab Women's Authority; H.E. Ambassador Christophe Farnaud, Ambassador of the European Union to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Kingdom of Bahrain, and the Sultanate of Oman; H.E. Rym Abdulla Al Falasy, Secretary General at the Supreme Council for Motherhood & Childhood; H.E. Laila Rahhal El Atfani, Goodwill Ambassador and Founder and CEO of the Woman Business Circle and Business Gate – Dubai; H.E. Dalia Khorshid Group CEO and Managing Director at Beltone Holding; and Shouq Alfawaz, General Manager of Governance, Risk, and Compliance at the Ministry of Economy and Planning.

Additional prominent speakers include Tariq Chauhan, Group CEO at the EFS Facilities Services Group; Hala Kazim, life educational coach, mentor, and Founder of the Journey Through Change Program; and Kaswara Al-Khatib, Chairman of the Board at UWG (UTURN Webedia Group). The event will also feature notable celebrities, including actress Sulafa Memar; actress and digital entrepreneur Noor Al Shaikh; actor Samer Ismail; cofounder of Mama Rita, Jessica Kahawaty; and actress and TV anchor Sacha Dahdouh.

“Diversity, equity, and inclusion are deeply ingrained in how we operate at ROSHN Group,” said ROSHN Group's Acting Group CEO, Dr. Khalid Johar.“Our approach to gender equality has made us more agile and adaptable, aligning with Vision 2030's objectives. By empowering women and fostering inclusivity, we contribute to the Kingdom's sustainable development goals, ensuring a thriving economy and a more balanced, innovative society.”

Shouq Alfawaz, General Manager of Governance, Risk, and Compliance at the Ministry of Economy and Planning, will draw from her extensive professional journey and share perspectives on navigating challenges while emphasizing the importance of authenticity, emotional intelligence, and staying aligned with a clear personal branding strategy.

A variety of interactive workshops and activities will engage participants and enhance their skills. These hands-on experiences will focus on practical approaches to professional growth, ensuring attendees leave empowered and equipped for future success. The event will also host a fashion show celebrating Saudi culture and heritage and will culminate in a ceremony honoring outstanding female leaders who have successfully translated their visions into reality.

To register and find out more about the Women Summit, please visit the Forbes Middle East website

