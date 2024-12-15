'Is Atul Subhash's Son Alive?' Late Bengaluru Techie's Family Issues Appeal As Police Arrest Estranged Wife Nikita

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The Bengaluru arrested Nikita Singhania and several members of her family on Saturday for abetting the of Atul Subhash. Family members however voiced concern about the late techie's 'missing' son - with his father seeking help from Prime Narendra Modi.

“Our biggest concern right now is that we don't know where my nephew is. We couldn't find him in the photograph circulated by the police. We want to know where he is. I thank the Karnataka Police for arresting these three... Two other are pending. I hope they will also be arrested soon...” his brother Bikas Kumar Modi told ANI.

The 34-year-old deputy general manager of a private firm took his life on Monday - leaving behind a 24-page suicide note that accused his wife and her relatives of harassment. He alleged that a judge had demanded ₹5 lakh to "settle" the case.

According to his father, Subhash had been“broken from inside” by the situation and his suicide note called for his parents to get custody of his son. He also said Subhash had received a maintenance order for his son - amounting to ₹40,000 per month.

“We don't know where she has kept our grandson. Has he been killed or is he alive? We don't know anything about him. I want my grandson to be with us...A new case has been filed against me in the name of my grandson for maintenance,” Pawan Kumar told ANI.

“We appeal to PM Modi, UP CM Yogi Adityanath, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and other leaders to ensure that my grandson comes to me...For a grandfather, his grandson means more than his son...The whole society, people are standing in my support...” he added.

Nikita Singhania was arrested from Gurugram in Haryana early on Saturday for abetting the suicide. Her mother Nisha Singhania and brother Anurag Singhania were also picked up from Prayagraj Uttar Pradesh. Officials said they had been brought to Bengaluru and produced before a local court before being remanded in judicial custody for 14 days.

