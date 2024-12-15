10 Christmas Movies To Watch On OTT During This Festive Season: My Santa, Love Actually, Home Alone And More

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Let's take a look at 10 Christmas movies to watch on OTT platforms like Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5 and Disney+ Hotstar.

Merry Christmas (2024)

Plot: Two strangers meet on Christmas Eve, leading to suspense, mystery and unexpected twists as their secrets unfold amid festive celebrations.

Cast: Katrina Kaif, Vijay Sethupathi

Where to watch:

My Santa (2019)

Plot: A little girl's Christmas wish magically brings Santa into her life, leading to heartwarming adventures, surprises, and lessons about love and family.

Cast: Dileep, Manasvi Kottachi

Where to watch: ZEE5

Plot: A toymaker and his granddaughter embark on a magical adventure to restore hope and joy in their lives during a festive Christmas season.

Cast: Forest Whitaker, Keegan-Michael Key

Where to watch: Netflix

The Christmas Chronicles (2018)

Plot: After crashing Santa's sleigh, two siblings join him on an exciting adventure to save Christmas before it's too late.

Cast: Kurt Russell, Darby Camp

Where to watch: Netflix

Plot: A series of heartwarming and bittersweet love stories unfold during the festive season, exploring different shades of romance and relationships.

Cast: Hugh Grant, Keira Knightley

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu (2012)

Plot: A spontaneous Vegas marriage on Christmas leads two strangers to discover themselves and their feelings during a memorable festive journey.

Cast: Imran Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Apple TV

The Holiday (2006)

Plot: Two women exchange homes during Christmas to escape heartbreak, unexpectedly finding romance and self-discovery in each other's lives.