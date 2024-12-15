Qatar Becomes Second Middle East Country To Host Michelin Guide

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Victor Bolorunduro | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The recent launch of the first Michelin Guide Doha 2025, which featured a selection of 33 restaurants from across the nation, marked a significant milestone in Qatar's sector.

The event, held at the Katara Hall in Raffles Doha, was attended by several dignitaries, including the Chairman of Qatar Tourism, H E Saad bin Ali Al Kharji, and the International Director of the Michelin Guide, Gwendal Poullennec.

With the launch, Qatar became the second country in the Middle East to host the Michelin Guide. The event also witnessed two restaurants, Jamavar and IDAM by Alain Ducasse, awarded the first one Michelin Stars in the country.

Speaking at the event, H E Al Kharji noted that the event marks a significant milestone for Qatar's dining scene, reaffirming its position as a global destination for culinary excellence, and it reflects the country's strategic commitment to delivering excellence and maintaining the highest standards across the tourism sector.

“Visit Qatar is honoured to be the destination partner for this initiative, which will further elevate our reputation as a top choice for visitors seeking unparalleled dining experiences. The Michelin Guide will be an invaluable resource for these visitors, helping them explore the finest restaurants in Doha and elevating their journey even further,” he said.

The Michelin Guide is a benchmark in gastronomy, and it is now setting a new standard for hotels as well. Whatever restaurant's cuisine style, concept, or location, whether they are luxury fine dining restaurants or street food eateries, the Michelin Guide Inspectors use the same five criteria all around the world: the quality of the ingredients, mastery of cooking techniques, the harmony of the flavours, expression of the chef's personality in the cuisine, and consistency, both over time and across the entire menu.

Poullennec noted that the organisation is delighted to announce The Michelin Guide's arrival in Qatar with its first Guide to Doha.

“Our famously anonymous inspectors have explored and experienced the city's restaurants and their cuisines from all around the world and have selected the very best, across all price ranges and styles,” he added.

“This inaugural selection not only celebrates the best of Doha's dining scene but will also put the city on the international culinary map. The selection of these 33 restaurants in the Michelin Guide is testament to the many talented chefs and culinary teams who have made Doha their home and who bring passion, creativity, and respect for local traditions to their craft,” Poullennec said.

Jamavar restaurant, the recipient of the one Michelin Star, offers a wide range of dishes from the four corners of India, all prepared with great skill and care by head chef Debdash Balaga. His specialties include Laal Maas, a lamb shank prepared by slow cooking for eight hours.

On the other hand, IDAM by Alain Ducasse's Chef Fabrice Rosso has managed to subtly celebrate Qatari influences within the menu. The introduction of spices and the use of local ingredients add a new dimension to the dining experience.