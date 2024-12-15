Al Meera Celebrates QND With Exciting Offers

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Al Meera Consumer Goods Company (Q.P.S.C.), Qatar's leading retailer, is thrilled to announce a series of celebratory activities and promotions in the occassion of Qatar National Day.

From December 12, 2024, to January 11, 2025, Al Meera invites customers to join in the festivities and enjoy unmatched rewards, exclusive offers, and community engagement initiatives that embody the spirit of this national celebration.

As part of the celebrations, and building on the resounding success of past raffles and promotions such as the recent 30 Cars in 30 Days campaign, Al Meera is giving Meera Rewards members the chance to win big! Eighteen lucky shoppers will walk away with 1 million Meera Rewards points each, making it a truly memorable National Day season. Commenting on the campaign, Al Meera stated:“Qatar National Day is a time for celebration, reflection, and togetherness. Our customers remain at the heart of all we do, and this campaign is our way of expressing gratitude for their loyalty while honoring Qatar's rich cultural identity. From festive in-store experiences to community engagement at Darb Al Saai, we are committed to creating meaningful connections during this special time.”

Customers can join for free by downloading the Al Meera app and start earning points that can be redeemed across any of Al Meera's branches nationwide. The festive atmosphere and spirit of Qatar National Day await all visitors at any Al Meera branch, as well as the users of almeera .