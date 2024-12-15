Kuwaiti Amb. To Jordan Welcomes Prince Al-Hussein's Visit To Kuwait
12/15/2024 3:05:06 AM
AMMAN, Dec 15 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Ambassador to Jordan Hamad Al-Marri welcomed the upcoming visit of Jordanian crown prince Al-Hussein bin Abdullah II to Kuwait on Sunday, underlining the strong historic Kuwaiti-Jordanian ties.
In a statement to KUNA, Al-Marri said that the two countries' diplomatic ties began in 1961, adding that the two sides had signed over 73 partnership and cooperation agreements in different fields throughout the years.
The two sides share strong cooperation in politics, economy, education and health, said the ambassador, hoping that Prince Al-Hussein's visit will boost relations between Kuwait and Jordan further.
Kuwait deeply appreciates Jordan's role in supporting key Arab issues, especially the Palestinian cause, he added. (end)
