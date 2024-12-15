Azerbaijani Weightlifter Wins Silver Medal At World Championship
12/15/2024 1:09:35 AM
Azerbaijani weightlifter Dadash Dadashbeyli won a silver medal
at the World Weightlifting Championships held in Manama, the
capital of Bahrain, Azernews reports.
The athlete, who took the bench in the 109-kilogram weight
category, lifted 183 kilograms in the snatch and came in 4th place
in this event.
Dadash achieved a historic feat by performing better in the
clean and jerk. He lifted 221 kilograms overhead and won the silver
medal at the World Championships in this event.
Dadashbeyli took second place in the final standings with a
total result of 404 kilograms (183+221), taking home the honorable
mention.
Dadash won a bronze medal at the World Championships in Saudi
Arabia last year, becoming the first weightlifter to achieve this
result after an 18-year hiatus.
It should be noted that the World Cup will conclude on December
15.
