Samsung prepares to launch "S25 Ultra" as part of "S25" series

(MENAFN) is preparing to launch the "S25 Ultra" as part of its upcoming "S25" series, and recent leaks reveal that the phone will be available in a new color option. The new color is a silver-white titanium, featuring a white back panel with a silver frame. This color option is expected to add a fresh, premium look to the device, according to reports from the "Phone Arena" website, which specializes in mobile news.



This silver-white titanium color will not be available for the previously released "S24 Ultra," which Samsung introduced earlier in 2024 as part of the "S24" series. The S24 Ultra, however, comes in colors like Titanium Grey, Titanium Black, Titanium Violet, and Titanium Yellow.



In addition to the new silver-white titanium color, the "S25 Ultra" will reportedly come in other color options, including "Titanium Black," "Titanium Blue," and "Titanium Gray." Samsung is also expected to introduce exclusive color variants for the phone through its online store, offering even more options for customers.



Although Samsung is set to unveil the S25 series phones in January, reports suggest that the S25 Ultra will not undergo major design changes from the previous model. Instead, Samsung appears to be reserving significant design updates for the following S26 series, focusing on more incremental improvements for the S25 lineup.

