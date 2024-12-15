COP 16 ends in Saudi Arabia with pledge to provide over USD12B to combat drought

(MENAFN) The 16th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (COP 16), held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, concluded on Saturday with a pledge to provide more than USD12 billion in funding for projects aimed at combating land degradation and mitigating the effects of drought. The announcement was made in the final statement of the conference, as reported by the Saudi Press Agency.



Abdulrahman bin Abdulmohsen Al-Fadhli, the Saudi Minister of Environment, Water, and Agriculture, and President of the 16th session of the conference, emphasized the Kingdom's commitment to continuing efforts to preserve ecosystems. He also reaffirmed Saudi Arabia’s dedication to enhancing international cooperation in the fight against desertification and land degradation, particularly in addressing the challenges posed by drought.



During the conference, Al-Fadhli highlighted the importance of global collaboration in addressing environmental challenges and promoting sustainable land management practices. Saudi Arabia's leadership in the conference underscored its ongoing role in fostering global environmental initiatives.



The conference served as a significant platform for global discussions on how to reduce the negative impacts of desertification and climate change. The pledge of financial support is seen as a vital step in helping affected regions and advancing efforts to protect the world’s ecosystems from further degradation.

