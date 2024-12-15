Jordan’s King Abdullah II says Syria’s security strengthens the region’s

(MENAFN) Jordan’s King Abdullah II stressed on Friday that assuring Syria’s security strengthens the area’s general stabilization and called on coordinated global efforts to accomplish this objective.



King Abdullah announced these remarks in a phone call with Greek Primer Kyriakos Mitsotakis, through which the two leaders spoken "regional updates, particularly the situation in Syria," in accordance with the Jordanian Royal Court statement.



He declares it clearly that "ensuring Syria's security and stability will reinforce security and stability across the region," focusing on the "necessity of coordinating international efforts in this regard."



Dictator Bashar Assad, who led Syria with an iron fist for about 25 years, went to Russia last Sunday following anti-regime groups took control of Damascus. The seizure came following Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) troops took control on major cities in a swift offensive that took only less than two weeks.



The Jordanian King also said that “the first step to de-escalating tensions in the region is an immediate halt to Israel’s war on Gaza.”



