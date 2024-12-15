Iranian leader takes part in D-8 conference in Egypt

(MENAFN) Iranian leader Masoud Pezeshkian is expected to trip to Cairo the current week to take part in the conference of the D-8 Organization for Economic Cooperation, an Iranian formal informed Middle East Eye on Saturday.



The conference seeks to enhance partnership between member states on major economic as well as challenges as resolving persistent local and international issues.

Based on the sources, Leader Pezeshkian is projected to conduct several of mutual gatherings with senior formals from contributing countries on the sidelines of the affair. These talks are going probably to concentrate on deepening bilateral bonds and discovering ways for larger economic as well as political collaboration.



On Thursday, the media released that Turkish Leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan is going to trip to Egypt to take part in the D-8 conference. Reports expect that a gathering among leaders of Iran and Turkey is possible with advances in Syria high on their agenda.



Prepared factions controlled by the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) rebels began a sudden strike against Syria’s northwestern Aleppo Region on November 27. The rebels quickly developed towards Damascus in the face of the Syrian army’s rejection to fight.

