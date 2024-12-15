Fairmont Doha Celebrates Qatar National Day With Calligraphy Exhibition

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) #Qatar National Day The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Fairmont Doha is presenting“In Love with the Homeland,” a captivating new by two visionary Qatari artists, Bashayer Al Badr and Maryam AlTajer.

This stunning showcase opened from December 11, 2024 until January 8, 2025 in celebration of Qatar National Day, and it highlights the beauty of Arabic calligraphy-an artistic tribute that tells the story of cultural pride, honour, and the enduring connection between Qatar's land and its people.

The exhibition, located in the Dôme Lounge within the iconic Fairmont Doha at Katara Towers, will feature a collection of evocative artworks by Al Badr and Al Tajer, each echoing Qatar's resilience, wisdom, and aspirations. Through the heartfelt narrative of Arabic calligraphy, each piece illustrates the intricate ties that connect Qataris to their shared history and values.

More than just a visual experience,“In Love with the Homeland” invites visitors to explore the depth of Qatar's identity. In each stroke, Al-Badr and AlTajer capture the nation's timeless journey, encouraging viewers to immerse themselves in the shared love and reverence for their beloved homeland.

“We are honored to host the exhibition 'In Love with the Homeland' by renowned artists Bashayer Al-Badr and Maryam Al Tajer at Fairmont Doha. This exhibition aligns perfectly with our commitment to celebrating Qatar's rich culture, heritage, and values. 'In Love with the Homeland' is a powerful statement that blends modernity with tradition, and it's a must-see for everyone. We invite art enthusiasts and the public to experience this beautiful showcase and connect with the soul of Qatar,” says Andrew Steele, Managing Director of Fairmont Doha.

Bashayer Al Badr is a visionary artist passionate about Arabic calligraphy, and her internationally recognized work redefines this ancient art form. A Qatari national with a background in Law from Qatar University, her journey into calligraphy began as a personal exploration, evolving into an artistic expression that bridges heritage and modernity. Through meticulous detail and free-flowing creativity, her work offers a contemporary interpretation of Islamic art that honors its roots while embracing innovation, deeply resonating with the pride and dignity of Arab identity.

Maryam AlTajer, rooted in a background of graphic design, turned to abstract calligraphy as a therapeutic and reflective practice. A Fine Arts graduate from Virginia Commonwealth University and a current MFA design candidate, Al Tajer's contemporary work explores profound human introspection. Her non-legible calligraphy invites interpretation, prompting both Arabic speakers and non-Arabic speakers to decipher its meaning and form their own narratives-an engagement that underscores her ability to connect diverse audiences through the universal language of art.

“In Love with the Homeland” is a complimentary exhibition open to hotel guests and the public daily from 10am to 10pm, from December 11, 2024 to January 8, 2025.