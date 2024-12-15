Celebrating National Day Fosters Feelings Of Loyalty And Belonging

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) #Qatar National Day The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Acting President of the General Civil Authority Mohamed Faleh Al Hajri has stressed that Qatar National Day holds a special place in the hearts of Qatari citizens and all those residing in the country.

It commemorates a remarkable and significant historical event, fostering a sense of loyalty, belonging and pride in the national identity of the State of Qatar.

Speaking to QNA, Al Hajri said that the annual celebration of National Day is a tribute to all the great values and principles upon which the State of Qatar was founded.

It is an opportunity to renew loyalty to the wise leadership and to stand united behind it to continue the journey of construction and progress that has spanned several decades. He also emphasized the importance of making every possible effort to keep Qatar's flag flying high in various forums and to advance the path of development.

The founder of modern Qatar, Sheikh Jassim bin Muhammad bin Thani , may Allah have mercy on him, laid the foundations of a strong and independent nation and established a clear vision to enhance Qatar's status and protect its unity. The rulers of Qatar have since adopted this vision as the cornerstone for all plans and strategies, enabling the country to have a high status on the global stage, he added.

On another note, Al Hajri highlighted the key achievements of the General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) in 2024. Among the most notable was the signing of numerous agreements and memorandums of understanding in the field of air transport to connect Qatar with countries around the world, with the total number of such agreements reaching 179 by the end of October 2024.

Additionally, several memorandums of understanding were signed with various countries to enhance cooperation in different areas of civil aviation. In 2024, Qatar won the chairmanship of the Air Transport Committee at the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) and was re-elected as a member of the Executive Council of the Arab Civil Aviation Organization after the General Assembly agreed to re-elect the council in its entirety, he added.

He continued, saying that one of the most significant achievements of 2024 was Qatar's full management of“Doha Flight Information Region,” covering the country's airspace and parts of international waters.