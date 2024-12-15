Noble International School Unveils New Campus

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Noble International School celebrated the inauguration of its new campus alongside the 18th annual day with diverse cultural programmes, on December 13, 2024.

The two-day annual day celebration revolved around the theme“The Enchanted Library.” Students brought to life various iconic literary characters on stage, including Life of Pi, Malgudi Days, Inheritors of the Mother Earth and Anna Karenina, among others, captivating the audience with their performances.

The grand event witnessed the participation of representatives from Qatar's Ministry of Education and Higher Education, officials from the Indian Embassy in Qatar, school management members, the principal, and vice principals. The patron of the School, Eng Al Jasim Khalifa Jasim Al Malki, formally inaugurated the new campus during the event. The School Secretary Mashood V.C delivered the welcome address and the Chairman Hussain Mohammed .U presided over the function. Special guests, including Second Secretary of the Embassy of India, Bindu Nair, and Azmy Ameer, President and Trustee of Oryx Universal College, delivered keynote speeches.

General Secretary K.P. Basheer, Finance Director Shoukath Ali Taj, Vice Chairman K.M. Mohammed Easa and Adv. Abdul Rahim Kunnummal also extended their greeting in the event. Vice Principals, Jayamon Joy, Shihabuddin M, and Robin K. Jose also addressed the audience. The Principal, Shibu Abdul Rasheed presented the annual report, showcasing the school's remarkable achievements over the past year.

Students who achieved top marks in the CBSE 10th and 12th board examinations last year were honored, along with teaching and non-teaching staff members who have completed over ten years of dedicated service to the school.