QND Activities At Darb Al Saai Attract Huge Crowds

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) #Qatar National Day The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The activities and events at Darb Al Saai to celebrate Qatar National Day 2024 are witnessing a huge public turnout.

The events are being organised by the of Culture, at Darb Al Saai in the Umm Salal until December 18. Families accompanied by their children and relatives, enjoy the heritage atmosphere, cultural events and various competitions.

Children participate in the activities designated for them, which include educational workshops and traditional games, in addition to interactive experiences that enhance awareness of the authentic Qatari heritage among the younger generation.

The National Day events at Darb Al Saai witness a distinguished participation every year by Al Shaqab, a member of Qatar Foundation.

The activities offered by Al Shaqab at Darb Al Saai usually attract a large number of visitors, especially families, since the activities attract children because they are related to horse riding. Al Shaqab offers a range of equestrian activities that highlight the importance of purebred Arabian horses and the rich equestrian traditions of Qatar.

Al Shaqab's activities provide a close-up introduction to Qatari heritage, with a special focus on the historical significance and roles played by Arabian horses in the past. By promoting a love of horses and encouraging horse riding, especially among children, Al Shaqab seeks to introduce this authentic aspect of Qatari culture and pass it on to future generations.

Pony riding is a favourite activity for children, and in addition, Al Shaqab Knights present daily heritage shows that showcase the beauty and elegance of Qatar's equestrian traditions.

Abdul Aziz Bu Hashem Al Sayed, supervisor of the“Tayf Al Ramal” event, said that the event is part of the Desert Museum, which is vibrant with the spirit of authenticity and Qatari heritage, as it displays memories and ancient material heritage. He noted that the event provides visitors to Darb Al Saai with a valuable opportunity to learn about the legacy that shaped the cultural identity of the region.

He added that the event reviews three basic stages of ancient life, and deals with stories of customs, traditions and practices that shaped the identity of societies, including hospitality with coffee and coffee pots, the craft of weaving tents and Sadu, and the hobby of hunting and falconry, which represents a rich cultural heritage experience that combines ancient traditions and stories of the past, and reflects authentic Arab generosity.

Darb Al Saai represents a unique cultural and heritage platform that highlights Qatar's history and ancient heritage, through various activities that combine cultural, heritage, entertainment and educational aspects.

This occasion aims to enhance the national identity and authentic Qatari values, through activities and programmes targeting all segments of society, which contributes to strengthening the connection between current generations and the heritage of their ancestors.

This year, Darb Al Saai includes a number of cultural and heritage activities and events, most notably: the Qatari House, the main theater, Liwan Al Fan, Al Bidda, Al Maqtar, Al Ezba, Al Shaqab, Darb Al Saai Track, Al Meesir, Puppet Theater, Desert Museum, Qatari Note Museum, Qatar Reads, Interactive Games Area, Souq, Al Meez, in addition to the“Sana Qatar” event, which is being held for the first time.