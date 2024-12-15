Turkey emphasizes Syria's sovereignty, security in talks with US

(MENAFN) Turkish Leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan emphasized Turkey’s commitment to maintaining Syria's territorial sovereignty, cohesion, and centralized governance during a discussion with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Ankara on Thursday.



The Turkish Communications Directorate reported that Erdogan and Blinken exchanged views on bilateral ties, recent developments in Syria, and global as well as regional matters during their meeting.



Erdogan conveyed to Blinken that Turkey would implement "preventive measures" to safeguard its national security against "all organizations such as the PKK/PYD/YPG and Daesh/ISIS operating in Syria," according to the directorate's announcement.



The statement highlighted Erdogan's assertion that Turkey, identified as the sole NATO member to engage Daesh/ISIS in direct combat, remains committed to thwarting the PKK and its affiliates from exploiting the current circumstances and ensuring "no setbacks" in the fight against Daesh/ISIS.



He further urged the international community to "collaborate on revitalizing and reconstructing institutions in Syria," as stated in the report.



Erdogan also reaffirmed Turkey’s intention to continue advancing bilateral relations across various domains in the upcoming period.



Meanwhile, the US State Department's summary noted that the dialogue included discussions on "robust" US-Turkish cooperation in the region and backing for a "Syrian-led and Syrian-owned" transition to an "inclusive and accountable government."

